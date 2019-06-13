 
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Updated: 13 June 2019 12:28 IST

With Shikhar Dhawan out injured, KL Rahul goes up to open the batting, with Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik in running as the replacement.

India have outplayed South Africa and Australia in the World Cup so far. © AFP

India and New Zealand will lock horns at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Both teams are yet to lose a game in the ongoing World Cup 2019. The Virat-Kohli-led side has beaten South Africa and Australia while New Zealand have defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan so far in the tournament. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are sitting on top of the points table with six points in three games but will face the toughest challenge when they take on India in Nottingham. The weather may have a major say in this much-awaited clash as the conditions are predicted to remain overcast throughout the day.

India have been forced to make a change in the winning combination after their opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was hit on his thumb during his knock against Australia in the last match. On the eve of this big clash, India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar has confirmed that KL Rahul will replace Dhawan at the top of the order while he didn't reveal who is going to replace the left-hander in the playing XI.

"We do not want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar. As far as batting order goes, KL (Rahul) moves top of the order and there are various options the team can utilise going into the next game," Bangar said ahead on Wednesday.

With the number four spot still up for grabs, there is a toss-up between Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar and in a crucial game like this. But with Shankar being able to chip in with some overs as well if needed, he could possibly get the nod.

On the other hand, New Zealand are expected to field the same XI that defeated Afghanistan in their last game.

Probable XI:

India: Virat Kohli (capt),Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Squads:

India:  Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

Highlights
  • India are forced to make a change as Shikhar Dhawan is out with injury
  • India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the World Cup so far
  • KL Rahul to open the innings with Rohit Sharma
