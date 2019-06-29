India vs England: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

With India and England facing off for what is potentially a make-or-break encounter for the hosts in World Cup 2019, we take a look at the World Cup face-offs between these two sides and that makes for very interesting reading indeed as there is very little to choose. For starters, the two teams are tied at 3-3 in the matches decided. And if that wasn't enough, there a seventh match, which ended in a tie! That was in the 2011 World Cup where India went on to become champions. So when the two sides meet on Sunday, the match will essentially be a tie-breaker as well as being a virtual decider.

World Cup head to head:

India vs England

Matches: 7

India won: 3

England won: 3

Ties: 1

No Result: 0

England are in trouble, with several matches having gone diametrically in the opposite direction from what the team and pundits had thought. After disastrous losses to Sri Lanka and Pakistan, there was the ignominy of going down to the old enemy Australia without a whimper.

Apart from the bragging rights to the Aussies, that loss also put England in an even tighter spot.

Another interesting aspect of the England-India World Cup 2019 match is that India are expected to play in their change colours of orange, something that has been a bit of a mystery for far.