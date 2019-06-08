 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 08 June 2019 14:09 IST

India will be enjoying overwhelming support from the stands when they take on Australia in their second World Cup 2019 league encounter.

India meet Australia in what should be one of the most keenly-contested matches

India meet Australia in what should be one of the most keenly-contested matches of World Cup 2019 so far. Indian fans are the ones who keep the World Cup and other cricketing events high on the following list and they would be swamping all the stands when India meet Australia on Sunday. It is quite the contest as India are regarded as one of the favourites while Australia are the defending champions.

Match details:

India vs Australia

When: June 9, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Kennington, London

Stadium: The Oval

India began their World Cup 2019 league engagements with a fine six-wicket win over South Africa, with Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten century.

Australia, on their part, got the better of Afghanistan in their first match and then fought off a stiff challenge from the West Indies to claim full points.

