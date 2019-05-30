 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Imran Tahir Becomes First Spinner To Bowl Opening Over At World Cup

Updated: 30 May 2019 18:14 IST

Imran Tahir finished with the figures of 2/61 in South Africa's World Cup 2019 opener against England.

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir scripted his name in the history books on Thursday as he became the first spinner to bowl the first over of a World Cup. After electing to bowl against England in the opening match at The Oval, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis surprised everyone by bringing in Tahir to bowl the first over. Tahir too, grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow (0) off just his second delivery.

Bairstow failed to read Tahir's googly and moved forward to defend it, but ended up giving a catch to stumper Quinton de Kock.

Prior to this, New Zealand great Martin Crowe had surprised everyone in the 1992 cricket World Cup by bringing off-spinner Dipak Patel into the attack in the second over.

Patel bowled the second over in his side's clash with Australia, which the Kiwis won by 37 runs.

Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Mohammad Imran Tahir Imran Tahir World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Tahir finished with the figures of 2/61 in South Africa's WC 2019 opener
  • Bairstow failed to read Tahir's googly and moved forward to defend it
  • Patel bowled the second over in his side's clash with Australia
