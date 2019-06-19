 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Fit Mohammed Shami My Biggest Achievement, Says Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu

Updated: 19 June 2019 16:07 IST

Mohammed Shami might get a chance after Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled up his hamstring in the last World Cup 2019 league match against Pakistan.

Fit Mohammed Shami My Biggest Achievement, Says Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu
Mohammed Shami is yet to get a game in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Team India's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu considers a fit Mohammed Shami as his biggest achievement since he joined the team. Basu is with the team since 2015 and he is satisfied that he has made a fitness freak out of an injury-prone Shami. Shami might get a look into the playing XI after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. India are unbeaten in the tournament after they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their last league encounter.

A new and improved Shami didn't miss a single Test match last season due to injury and maintained his intensity throughout. When Basu was asked whether he considered Shami his biggest achievement, he replied "probably you can say that."

Basu further mentioned that Shami has had a testing last year due to personal issues and fitness problems, but he came back strong.

"And come to think of it, he failed a fitness test last year and also had some issues in his personal life. Once he came back, he started training with a vengeance. I had told Shami that there is no point of training hard for 20 days. You have to train consistently. Now training is his lifestyle. Look at how his pace never drops even in the final test of a five-game series," Basu told PTI.

Basu then gave a sneak peek into Shami's lifestyle that has gone for a complete overhaul. "He is a meat eater but now he has cut down on his junk food. He is probably the first example in this Indian team who has started the concept of intermittent fasting. He doesn't eat a lot during the first half of the day but eats well during the second half of the day. He has reduced his fat percentage," said Basu.

Speaking about the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, Basu elucidated that Virat is ready to do the boring stuff day in and day out and this is what makes him so special.

"Virat is any teacher's delight. His biggest attribute is that he is ready to do boring stuff every single day of the year. He knows his body and if he is training, he will have 100 questions with regards to routines. Once he gets the answers, he follows them with all sincerity," Basu added.

Another player who has shown remarkable improvement is Jasprit Bumrah. Basu praised him for raising the bar to an altogether different level.

"Bumrah wasn't one of the fittest guys when he came into the team. Today he is in that top bracket due to his sheer hard work, proper diet, good sleeping pattern. From 137 kmph speed, he now regularly clocks 147 kmph. Ditto for Bhuvi who bowls 140 clicks," said Basu, who couldn't have been happier that there's been no injury issue for any of the fast bowlers during the season," he added.

India's next fixture is against a struggling Afghanistan side who are yet to open their account in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians India India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami's fitness has impressed conditioning coach Shankar Basu
  • Shami might replace injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI
  • India will locks horns with Afghanistan on Saturday in Southampton
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ruled Out Of Next 2-3 World Cup Games With Niggle
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ruled Out Of Next 2-3 World Cup Games With Niggle
Mohammed Shami Feels Proud To Be Part Of India
Mohammed Shami Feels Proud To Be Part Of India's Current Bowling Attack
Was In No Frame Of Mind To Focus On The Match, Says Mohammed Shami
Was In No Frame Of Mind To Focus On The Match, Says Mohammed Shami
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja And Poonam Yadav Recommended For Arjuna Award
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja And Poonam Yadav Recommended For Arjuna Award
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.