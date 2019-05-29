 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs South Africa: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 29 May 2019 16:47 IST

England begin their World Cup 2019 against South Africa on May 30 at The Oval in London.

World Cup 2019: England have never won the 50-over World Cup. © AFP

England will begin their campaign to clinch the World Cup 2019 title with a big match against South Africa. While England are being backed as one of the favourites for the World Cup 2019 crown, South Africa will be hoping for a good performance against the hosts and also in the tournament as a whole.

Match details:

England vs South Africa

When: May 30, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Kennington, London

Stadium: The Oval

England have never won the 50-over World Cup and this is being considered as their best chance to do so.

South Africa too never claimed the title.

Comments
