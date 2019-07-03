 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 41, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Jul 03, 2019
England ENG PP1 19/0 (2.3/50)
CRR: 7.6
New Zealand NZ Yet To Bat
England won the toss and elected to bat

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Openers Start Intently Against New Zealand

Updated:03 July 2019 15:10 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க हिंदी में पढ़ें

England vs New Zealand Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Openers Start Intently Against New Zealand
England vs New Zealand Live Score: England eye seal semi-finals berth. © AFP

England, after beating unbeaten India by 31 runs in their last encounter, are high on confidence and will eye a semi-final berth when they take on New Zealand in Durham in a World Cup 2019 league stage match on Wednesday. New Zealand, who are are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase. Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh -- who also still have to face India -- or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday. And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four. But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs New Zealand, Straight from Riverside Ground, Durham.

  • 15:09 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Tim Southee into the attack!
  • 15:07 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    FOUR!

    Roy hits Boult to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 
  • 15:06 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Happy birthday Sir Richard Hadlee!

    A very happy birthday to New Zealand's great all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee!
  • 15:03 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    9 runs off the first over!

    9 runs have come from the first over. England off to a good start.
  • 15:02 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    FOUR!

    It was a gift from Santner! Wide, full and Roy whacks it to the covers. 
  • 15:01 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    FOUR!

    England get a start with a boundary. Four, byes.
  • 15:00 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Roy, Bairstow arrive!

    England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have come to the crease. Mitchell Santner to open bowling for New Zealand. 
  • 14:57 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Check what pitch has to offer in Durham!


  • 14:55 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    50th ODI for Henry!

    This will be the 50th ODI for Matt Henry. He replaces Ish Sodhi in NZ playing XI. 
  • 14:53 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    First game for Southee in WC19!

    This will be Tim Southee's first appearance in World Cup 2019. 

  • 14:50 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Check what NZ coaches have to say!

    New Zealand coaches sum up the team's journey so far. Check here!
  • 14:47 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Big game for Pakistan too!

    It is a big game for Pakistan also as they will wish New Zealand's win against England to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.
  • 14:43 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Recap!

    Check what Tim Southee did to England when both teams clashed in World Cup 2015.
  • 14:40 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Changes!

    New Zealand have made two changes in playing XI as Tim Southee and Matt Henry have replaced injured Ferguson and Sodhi. England are playing with the same team. 
  • 14:36 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Playing XI

    Teams: 

    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
  • 14:33 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    England win toss, opt to bat!

    England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand!
  • 14:32 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Eyes on Plunkett!

    Eyes will be on Liam Plunkett against New Zealand. He has been a top performer for England.
  • 14:30 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Tim Southee to play!

    New Zealand star pacer Tim Southee is likely to play in place of injured Ferguson. Southee has a tremendous record against England.
  • 14:24 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Record favours NZ!

    Check what happened in the last five clashes between England and New Zealand in World Cup's.
  • 14:15 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Setback for NZ!

    A major setback has come ahead of the clash for New Zealand as their leading wicket-taker Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England.
  • 14:14 (IST)Jul 03, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of England vs New Zealand match. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs New Zealand, Match 41 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: England Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: England Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    England vs New Zealand Preview: England And New Zealand Face-Off In Battle To Reach Last Four
    England vs New Zealand Preview: England And New Zealand Face-Off In Battle To Reach Last Four
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.