England vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: England Opt To Bowl Against Australia
England vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England have not beaten Australia at a World Cup since 1992.
England's World Cup 2019 campaign has not turned out as good as many predicted before the start of the tournament. The World Cup 2019 hosts registered their first loss in the tournament against Pakistan before facing a reality check at the hands of Sri Lanka. England now find themselves in a must-win situation as they prepare to take on arch-rivals Australia in their next World Cup 2019 clash at Lord's in London on Tuesday. Bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, England cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining league fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand -- teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992. Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given spice by England's loss to Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Lord's, London
- 14:36 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
Playing XITeams:Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason BehrendorffEngland (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
- 14:22 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
Good news for England!Jofra Archer is fit!
Jofra Archer has passed his fitness test and is available for selection.#ENGvAUS | #WeAreEngland | #CWC19 https://t.co/L5utSlLlZa— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019
- 14:15 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
- 14:10 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
- 14:08 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
- 14:05 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
- 14:04 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
- 14:01 (IST)Jun 25, 2019
