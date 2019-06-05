9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a catch! Mehedi has taken an excellent catch here. Shakib bowls it flatter on middle and leg, Munro stretches out to heave it on the leg side. He was later stuck in two mind, whether to hit or block it but decides to go with the shot. He drags his shot towards mid-wicket which goes uppishly. Mehedi Hasan at short mid-wicket dives in front and takes it inches above the ground. All of a sudden New Zealand have lost both their openers and Bangladesh are right back in this one. 2nd wicket for Shakib in the game. He has had a brilliant day, first with the bat and now with the ball.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, KW flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Colin pushes it to the man at mid on and takes one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Munro sweeps it to the man at short fine leg.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Skipper leading from the front in the field. Short on off, Munro punches it towards cover. Mortaza dives to his left and makes a very good stop.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fired on leg, Munro defends it to the man at point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Doosra on middle and off, Williamson blocks it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Off spinner on the pads, Kane flicks it with the spin to the man at mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Munro hits it hard to long off for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Munro defends it off the front foot.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Munro punches it to the man at cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Williamson strokes it to long on for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Munro defends it to see off the over. Just a run off the over. Tidy from Shakib.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker on the pads, Munro looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Munro blocks it off the front foot.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it to deep square leg and gets one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Williamson pushes it to the man at mid off.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No calmness on show here. Mosaddek flights it outside off, Munro gets down on one knee and drags his sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Munro defends it calmly off his front foot.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson eases his flick to the on side for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Williamson plays a solid, classical front foot defense.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Munro hits it to long on and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Williamson tucks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Kane Williamson is off the mark. He nudges this flighted ball on middle and leg to long on and keeps the strike with one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Bangladesh lose their review inside the first six overs itself. It is a flighted ball pitching outside off, Williamson comes forward to defend it but misses and gets hit on the pad. The Bangladesh players go up in a huge appeal but the umpire turns it down. Mortaza takes the review and replays roll in. Hawk Eye shows the ball was going with the angle and was going to miss the leg pole. Poor review this from Bangladesh it always looked to be going down leg but their desperation to get one more wicket has seen them lose their sole review.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and off, Munro looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards point and they take a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a front foot defense.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's modern day cricket for you. A wicket falls and rather than defending the next one, Munro comes down the track to this tossed up ball and smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bangladesh desperately needed a wicket and their superstar has given them just that. Shakib bowls a straighter one on off, Guptill looks to hit it over the bowler's head. He does not time it well and ends up hitting it towards long on. Tamim stationed there comes running and takes an easy catch. Guptill's cameo comes to an end. He will be disappointed to not make the most of his start.