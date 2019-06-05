9.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single to end the over. Full on off and middle, Shakib strokes it towards mid on and gets a quick run to keep the strike.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Nice pull but straight to mid-wicket. Short ball on off, Shakib pulls it with confidence and control but Munro at short mid-wicket does not allow them to take any run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Shakib looks to defend it but he does so off the upper half of his bat.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle and off, Shakib glances it towards square leg and gets a couple.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib pushes it to the man at cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Shakib pushes it to the man at mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no run. Full on off, Tamim drives it beautifully but straight to the man at mid off. Good comeback from Henry. He went for 12 in his last over but in this one he has gone for just two and taken a wicket as well.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim blocks it off his back foot.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shakib is off the mark straightaway. Fuller on off, Shakib pushes it towards mid off and takes a quick run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Henry strikes and a good-looking opening stand has come to an end. Fuller on middle and leg, Sarkar looks to go hard at it as he tries to heave it on the leg side. He misses his shot and the ball clips his pad and deflects onto the stumps. Hard to say whether this shot was needed or not at this point of time. Bangladesh had not lost a wicket so far but the run rate was not that great. Sarkar was trying to up the ante and in that process, lost his wicket. The argument will be that he has got a wide range of shots and he could have chosen something better than a slog. Henry is a happy man though and he has once again got the breakthrough for his side.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sarkar taps it towards short third man.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Tamim guides it towards backward point and gets one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards third man for a run. 20 runs off the last 2 overs.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Short on off and middle, Tamim stays on his back foot and pulls it though mid-wicket in a controlled manner to get a well-deserved boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Tamim drives it to the man at mid off.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Sarkar runs it down to third man and gets a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from de Grandhomme. It is a poor ball from Boult. On the pads, Sarkar flicks it towards fine leg. He does not run the first one quickly as he feels it will race to the fence. De Grandhomme from backward square leg runs to his left and saves it from going to the ropes with a dive. The batsmen take two.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Soumya pushes it to the man at point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, quietly tapped through mid-wicket for a run to end a really good over of batting. 12 from the over and perhaps the time when Bangladesh are planning to catch a flight.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'That is world class,' marvels Ian Smith on air. Slower ball, on a length, outside off, Sarkar flays the kitchen sink and gets it through the covers!
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, landing on a length, watchfully pushed towards third man for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards point for a run.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air, but in the gap! Soumya Sarkar is in a different sort of form altogether. Not that a bad delivery, just a hint of width. A fraction wide of off stump on a length but Sarkar slaps it through the covers for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, hint of outswing, driven beautifully towards mid on. Good running too to take a quick single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Tamim flicks it and gets a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer. It is close to the body, Tamim sits under it and lets it carry to the keeper.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iqbal drives it to the man at cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Tamim looks to defend but it goes past him.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A good looking pull but straight to the fielder. It is a short ball on off, Tamim pulls it to short mid-wicket where de Grandhomme stops it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Sarkar glances it towards backward square leg and gets to the other end.