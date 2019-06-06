47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Santner finishes it off in style. Full outside off, Santner gets on his front foot and creams his drive through covers for a boundary. NEW ZEALAND WIN THE GAME BY 2 WICKETS.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a run required now. Full outside off, Ferguson deliberately guides it down the third man region for a boundary. Lockie has done the job here. Over to you, Santner.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time Saifuddin misses his line and bowls it full on the leg side, Ferguson looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled again.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. Ferguson ducks under it and it has been signalled as wide.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Ferguson blocks it off the front foot.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Nearly got another one off the full toss. It is on middle and off, Ferguson defends it but gets an inside edge which goes over the stumps.
46.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Slower ball but it looks like it slips off his hand and it ends up being a full toss. Henry goes for the big one but misses and the ball hits middle and off. Saifuddin is a happy man and can he win it for his side?
46.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on a length. It is on the body, Santner pulls it to fine leg for a single.
46.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Santner drives it past the cover fielder inside the circle and gets a couple.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Henry blocks it with sheer calmness and gets through the over.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Comes around the wicket and bowls it on a length outside off. Henry reaches out to drive but misses. It is on the wrong side of the blue tramline and it has been wided.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Henry drives it to the man at mid off.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand just need 11 now. Full outside off, it is in the slot. Henry maintains his balance and drives it through covers for a boundary.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Good length ball pitching on off and going away with the angle. Matt looks to hit it but misses. Not far away from the edge there.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Santner nudges it to long on and takes the single. He then has a word with Henry.
45.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Santner hits it over the cover fielder and gets a couple as the sweeper cover mops it up.