44.6 overs (1 Run) Santner keeps the strike. Good length ball on middle and leg, Santner strokes it to long on and takes on. 18 needed of 30. Bangladesh need 3 wickets.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Santner leaves it alone.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge! Full outside off, Santner looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes fine of the man at third man and into the fence.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Santner looks to hit but to the naked eye it looks like it has missed it. Bangladesh players put in a huge appeal and they are convinced they have got their man but the man who matters the most, the umpire is unmoved. They do not have any review left. Hawk Eye later on shows Paul Reiffel was spot on as the ball was pitching outside leg.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Henry strokes it to sweeper cover and takes a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Santner milks it to long on and gets a single.
43.6 overs (0 Run) The arm ball, comes on after pitching, Henry just about keeps it out. What a stunning over from Mosaddek - 2 runs and a wicket from the over!
43.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven towards long off for a run.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Taken! Well o well, when everyone was wondering why has Mosaddek been given the ball, he strikes! Hossain gets his second of the match. Neesham looks to finish the game and targets the part- timer. Hossain bowls a flatter one outside off. Neesham, without coming to the pitch of the delivery looks to go downtown but can only manage to offer a simple catch to Sarkar at long off. He cannot get the elevation and distance right. Has New Zealand pressed the panic button here?
43.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one outside off, Defended back to the bowler.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outdsdie off, Neesham punches it straight to covers.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Another good ball. Fuller outside off, Santner looks to defend but gets beaten.
42.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Brilliant catch from Mushfiqur. Slower bouncer outside off, de Grandhomme looks to play the upper cut but mistimes it. It goes behind to Mushfiqur who jumps and takes a good one-handed catch stretching his right hand! Mushfiqur Rahim has not had a good game here but he has taken a brilliant catch. The game continues to enthrall.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Neesham strokes it towards cover and takes one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Neesham plays it to the man at point.
42.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, CdG flicks it to the on side and takes a run.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost chopped on. New Zealand are not complaining though, they will take it no matter how they come. Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme looks to play it on the off side but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps and goes to the fine leg fence. First mishits the slower ball and now the inside edge misses the stumps. De Grandhomme is clearly riding his luck here.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Neesham plays it to the man at point.
41.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Slower ball on the pads, de Grandhomme does not pick it and chips it over mid-wicket. The ball falls in no man's land and a single is taken. Lucky escape for Colin there.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Neesham plays it towards point and gets a run.
41.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mustafizur misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Neesham looks to flick but misses.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Neesham tucks it to the on side.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This should get Neesham going. Full outside off, Neesham slashes it over covers for a boundary.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Neesham blocks it off the front foot.
40.6 overs (0 Run) De Grandhomme pushes this flatter one outside off to covers. Shakib ends his spell with figures 10-0-47-2
40.5 overs (1 Run) Neesham cuts this shorter one to point and gets across to the other end.
40.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Al Hasan loses his line and sprays one down the leg side. The umpire signals wide.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Neesham defends this flatter one to the off side by coming right behind the line of the ball.
40.3 overs (1 Run) De Grandhomme brings his bat down in time to this fuller one on the pads and eases it out to mid-wicket for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) De Grandhomme looks to flick this flatter one on the pads to the leg side but gets hit on the pads and the ball lobs to the off side.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one outside off, de Grandhomme looks to force it through the off side but gets a thick outside edge towards third man for a couple.