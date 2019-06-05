44.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment it left the bat. Tossed up on off, Saifuddin swings his bat at it and he connects as well. The ball goes way over the cow corner fence for a mammoth maximum. It has taken 45 overs for us to witness the first six of the game.
44.5 overs (0 Run) SAFE! The inside edgehas saved him. New Zealand lose their only review. It is a flighted ball around off, Saifuddin looks to play the scoop but it looks like he has missed it.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Very close to the tramline. Saifuddin looks to cut but misses.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Tossed up on off, Saifuddin heaves it towards wide long on and gets a couple.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mahmudullah tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Saifuddin hits it towards sweeper cover and gets a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) A very low full toss. Just marginally away from being a yorker. Saifuddin flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Just 3 runs off the over and at this stage it is worth gold.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Saifuddin plays it straight to the man at point.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Mosaddek strokes it towards backward point and gets a run.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Hossain cuts this straight to backward point.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Almost a wicket there! Ferguson bowls a length ball outside off and and Hossain's eyes lit up seeing the width he looks to cut it behind point but can only get a thick outside edge which falls just short off Latham. Good bowling this from Lockie. He's bowling his heart out here.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Saifuddin flicks this to fine leg for a run.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single. So 7 runs and a wicket off this Santner over.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD, FOUR! Rare to see a Kiwi do this. Landed outside off, Saifuddin punches this behind point. Matt Henry runs after it from short third man, gets to it, puts in a slide but while pushing the ball away, he ends up pushing it back into the ropes!
42.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Saifudiin plays it to the man at cover.
42.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Santner finally gets a wicket. He has bowled very well and has deserved to get into the wicket column. He bowls it short on off. He bowls it slower through the air, Mahmudullah looks to up the ante and go after Santner. He looks to flat bat it over covers but it goes off the toe part of his bat to cover. Kane Williamson there makes no mistake and takes a regulation catch.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Hossain pushes it towards cover and gets a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket. Santner runs after it and keeps it down to one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah pushes this behind point for a run.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Hossain punches this length ball down to long on for a run.
41.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Pitching outside off and kicking from a length Mosaddek looks to drive but gets beaten by the bounce. The keeper does well to collect it in front of his face.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Hossain looks to pull this length ball to mid-wicket but can only manage an inside edge onto his pads.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Great piece of fielding by Santner! Ferguson bowls a length one on the stumps Hossain drives it but Santner manning the covers dives to his left to save a certain boundary.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, driven to covers for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Hossain defends it off the front foot to see off the over.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Mahmudullah strokes it to sweeper covers and gets one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Mahmudullah punches it to the man at cover.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to defend but he gets hit on the pad. The Kiwis put in a stifled appeal but it is turned down.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Mahmudullah goes for the flick but gets a leading edge which goes through the slip region and they get a couple.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mosaddek strokes it through covers and gets one.