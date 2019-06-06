34.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Taylor flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
34.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Taylor flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Neesham is off the mark. Floated on off, Jimmy pushes it towards cover and gets a run.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Neesham blocks it.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Fired in on the pads, Taylo looks to hit it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Direct Hit! Just SAFE! Mehedi bowls one on the pads of Ross, he flicks it to mid-wicket and calls Neesham for a quick single. The fielder from mid-wicket hares on the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Neesham was heading to the danger end and he just in time manages to drag his bat in when the bails lit up. Good fielding from the tigers there. The two wickets have infused tremendous energy in them. They have sprang back to life it seems.
33.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Another one played towards mid-wicket.
33.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes this straight to mid on.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the stumps, defended to mid-wicket of the back foot.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Once again bowls it flat on off, Neesham blocks it to see off the over.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Neesham calmly defends it off the front foot.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Taylor cuts it to deep point and takes one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Ross taps it back to the bowler.
32.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mosaddek misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Ross takes no risk and taps it down to the ground.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Taylor blocks it.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Don't go anywhere as this match is not over by any stretch of imagination. Mehedi bowls it short on the stumps, Latham gets on his back foot and looks to hit it over the deep mid-wicket fielder. He is unable to get properly under it and ends up hitting it towards deep mid-wicket. For an instance it looks like it will fall short of the man there but Saifuddin runs in and takes an excellent catch diving in front. Wicket off the first ball and wicket off the last ball. What a brilliant over from Mehedi! Is this the over which will turn the tide in Bangladesh's favour?
31.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle and leg, Latham looks to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Tom defends it.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Beautiful ball this. Floated on off, it spins away after spinning. Latham looks to block it but gets beaten.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Ross milks it to long on and gets a run.
31.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mehedi sprays it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
31.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Williamson holes out! Mehedi is a happy man. He tosses it up on middle and leg, Williamson comes down the track and looks to hit it over the mid-wicket fielder. Williamson's bottom hand comes off the handle as he looks to hit it and he ends up chipping it to the man at deep mid-wicket. Mossadek in the deep takes an easy catch. Have Bangladesh found an inroads in this game?
30.6 overs (1 Run) Williamson runs this length delivery outside off to third man for a single.
30.5 overs (1 Run) After four dots comes a run. Taylor flicks this of his pads for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, defended back to the bowler.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Taylor taps this length ball outside off to backward point.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Taylor defends this fuller length delivery back to the bowler.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on the stumps, Ross defends of the back foot.