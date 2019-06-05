34.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer. A well directed one. Mahmudulah ducks under it. Just 2 runs off Boult's comeback over.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Mithun pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a run.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mithun calmly defends it. They are not going after it just yet.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Mahmudullah defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets a quick run.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Mahmudullah leaves it alone.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mahmudullah milks it to long off and keeps the strike with a single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle and leg, Mahmudullah defends it towards cover-point. Mithun wanted a single but Mahmudullah rightly sends him back. It was never on.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Mithun eases it down to long off for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Mithun tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Mahmudullah nudges it to long on and gets a run.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah is happy to end the over by playing this length ball to point. And it's the second rejuvenating break.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah cuts this length ball to point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Mithun flicks this good length delivery to deep mid-wicket for a single.
32.3 overs (2 Runs) Colin bowls one short off good length and Mahmudullah pulls it to mid-wicket and the batsmen get a couple.
32.2 overs (0 Run) This time Mahmudullah punches this length delivery to covers.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Mahmudullah flicks it to the leg side .
31.6 overs (1 Run) Oh, close! Short around off, it is not wide enough to cut but Mahmudullah still goes for it. He gets an inside edge which goes past the stumps towards fine leg and he keeps the strike with yet another lucky run.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Mahmudullah defends it off the front foot.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Mithun strokes it to long off for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it nice flight on middle and off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but it goes down the leg side off the inside edge and he gets a lucky run.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Mahmudullah defends it.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Mahmudullah blocks it.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Ends the over with a single down the leg side.
30.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time it is way outside off, on the wrong side of the tramline. Wide signalled.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mahmudullah taps it to the man at point.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mithun flicks it to square leg and gets a run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Mahmudullah gets off the mark with a single towards third man.
30.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! The dangerous Shakib is out of here. Good length ball outside off, Shakib goes chasing after it. He looks to cut it but gets a feather on it. Latham behind the stumps takes a good sharp catch behind the stumps. This is the wicket New Zealand desperately wanted and the ploy to keep the keeper up has worked. So once again Shakib gets to his fifty and departs.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, it comes in with the angle. Shakib cuts it to the man at backward point.