29.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Williamson calmly defends it.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Ross strokes it towards long on and takes one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Taylor flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Taylor defends itt off the front foot.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get the partnership over 100. Floated on middle and leg, Taylor makes room and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Taylor pushes it to the man at cover.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, tapped to the off side.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Taylor runs down this length delivery outside off to third man for a run.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Taylor flicks this fuller length delivery to mid-wicket.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on the stumps, Kane pulls it straight through mid-wicket and scampers for a single.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length on the pads, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full in length and on the stumps, Taylor flicks it to mid on.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Williamson defends it to see off the over.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Taylor cuts it through point and gets a single to bring up 150 for New Zealand.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flights it on off, Taylor defends it astutely.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off and middle, Williamson nudges it to long on and takes an easy single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up wide outside off, Taylor hits it hard to the man at sweeper cover and gets a single.
27.1 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Taylor cuts it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Kane strokes it to the man at mid on.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Williamson pulls it hard towards deep square leg. Liton Das once again does really well and stops it from going to the fence with a dive. Saves two runs for his side. New Zealand now need just 100 runs.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Taylor strokes it towards mid on and takes a run.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Taylor blocks it.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Taylor pulls it towards deep square leg. Liton Das runs to his right and stops it from going to the fence with a dive. Two taken.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Taylor pushes it to the man at mid off.
26.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Saifuddin misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Taylor looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Fired in on the stumps, Kane calmly blocks it.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Kane blocks it.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Williamson pushes it to the man at cover.
25.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor turns it behind square for one.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Ross defends it off the front foot.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Taylor flicks it to short fine leg and shouts a loud no.