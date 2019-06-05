29.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Mithun tucks it to the side of the pitch to see off the over.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib glances it to deep square leg and gets a run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Shakib keeps it out.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mithun turns it behind square and gets a run. 150 comes up with that single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) This time punches the short ball towards sweeper cover for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Shakib cuts it and finds the man at backward point.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another leading edge, wide of point again! Shakib again looks to drive through the off side but this time gets a leading edge to point which just falls short off the diving fielder and the fielder faild to stop it cleanly and a run results.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away behind point! Shakib looks to drive this length ball outside off through covers but gets a thick outside edge which just flies over the flying backward point fielder. Luck is in Shakib's favour.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) De Grandhomme bowls one on a length and on the stumps Shakib flicks it through square leg and till the ball gets fielded he comes back for a couple. Good running between wickets.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Now Shakib guides a length ball outside off to short third man.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short, pulled through mid-wicket! Class written all over it. Shakib pulls this shorter one through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence in a flash. No need to run for such valuable hit.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, flicked to mid-wicket.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Shakib punches it towards cover.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mithun pushes it wide of cover and gets one.
27.3 overs (3 Runs) Fifty for Shakib. His 5th in last 6 ODIs. He has looked brilliant here. Short outside off, Shakib cuts it past backward point. Lockie Ferguson from sweeper cover comes running in and puts a brilliant dive to stop the ball from going to the fence. He saves a certain run for his side. This is Shakib's 44th ODI fifty and Bangladesh will hope that this time he can convert it into a big one as he has failed to do so in those previous 5 of his last 6 ODIs.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mithun tucks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Shakib comes down the track and milks it to long on for one.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful shot this. Back of a length ball on off, Mithun rocks onto his back foot and slams his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Mithun finds short mid-wicket with his flick.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Finally Ferguson corrects his line and bowls it on off stump, Mithun blocks it.
26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The umpire is having some exercise to do here. Ferguson bowls a hat-trick of wides. It is down the leg side, Mithun misses it and wide signalled.
26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Once again Ferguson misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lockie misses his mark on this one. Cross seam ball down the leg side, Mithun looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib stands tall and punches it wide of cover for one.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Shakib pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Neesham comes in from deep square leg and mops it up with a dive. They take two.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Shakib strokes it to the man at cover.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Good fielding. Floated on off, Mithun hits it to hard to the man at cover. Guptill there does really well to hold onto the ball. It was hit with some venom there.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Santner flights it on off and middle, Mithun defends it back to the bowler.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and off, Mithun taps it back to the bowler.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Mithun flicks it to the man at short fine leg.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Nice tight line here. On off, Mithun blocks it.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) Flights it on off, Mithun just guides it threough the vacant slip region. Neesham gives it a chase and pulls it back with a dive. Mithun meanwhile comes back for the second.