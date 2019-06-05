 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:05 June 2019 23:58 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs BAN Latest Score

24.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.

24.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Short and well over the head of the batsman.

24.5 overs (2 Runs) Works it down the leg side for a couple.

24.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

24.2 overs (2 Runs) It's been driven superbly through the covers. They manage to come back for the second.

24.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Williamson lets it pass to the keeper.

23.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Taylor flicks it to the man at square leg.

23.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, KW flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.

23.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Kane punches it to the man at cover.

23.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor flicks it to the on side and gets one.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle and leg, Williamson glances it to deep square leg for a run.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Driven through the covers by the batsman. They pick up a single.

22.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to block it but misses.

22.5 overs (1 Run) Once again the length and the line Taylor runs it down to third man for a single.

22.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Williamson plays it to backward point and gets to the other end.

22.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Ross runs it down to third man and gets a single.

22.2 overs (0 Run) This time taps it to the man at point.

22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over for New Zealand. Good length ball outside off, Taylor cuts it over point and gets a boundary. BAN vs NZ: Match 9: Ross Taylor hits Mustafizur Rahman for a 4! New Zealand 120/2 (22.1 Ov). Target: 245; RRR: 4.49

21.6 overs (1 Run) Once again short outside off, Taylor cuts it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.

21.5 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Taylor cuts it wide of sweeper cover and gets one.

21.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Ross tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.

21.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Taylor blocks it.

21.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kane turns it behind square and gets a single.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Williamson taps it back to the bowler. Mosaddek fakes his throw at the keeper's end but nothing controversial.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Williamson runs the short off length ball of the outside edge to third man. a run added to the total and williamson retains the strike too.

20.5 overs (0 Run) Williamson drives this length ball outside off straight to backward point.

20.4 overs (0 Run) Williamson cuts this good length ball again to point.

20.3 overs (0 Run) Kane cuts this length ball straight to point.

20.2 overs (1 Run) Ross defends this length delivery to off side and hares for a quick single.

20.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! First false stroke from Ross. Mustafizur bowls on a length and outside off, Ross looks to drive it on the up through the off side but can only connect with thin air.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 9
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

