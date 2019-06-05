24.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tickled fine down the leg side!
24.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Shakib stands tall and defends it to point.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Mithun gets off the mark by flicking this fuller one to mid-wicket. A run added to the total.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Shakib tucks it to fine leg for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Mithun starts his innings with a solid front foot defense. End of another good over. 2 runs and a wicket off this.
23.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! This was coming, wasn't it? They have played a lot of games together but their communication today has left a lot to be desired. Floated ball on off, Rahim punches it wide of cover and looks for a quick single. Mushfiqur in fact gets off straightaway after hitting. Shakib though came forward for a bit and then sends Rahim back who was half way down the track. Guptill gets to the ball and throws it to Latham. The throw is a good one and this time Latham whips the bails off. Mushfiqur is nowhere in the picture and he has a word with Shakib before he goes. Not the wicket Bangladesh would have wanted to lose and definitely not in this manner. New Zealand though would be happy to see the back of Mushfiqur as he was the chief tormentor against South Africa.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shakib cuts it towards point and gets a single. Shakib wanted two but Mushfiqur was not interested.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Shakib taps it back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahim turns it square and gets a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Oh, close! Short outside off, Mushfiqur looks to cut but misses.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Shakib runs it down wide of third man and gets a couple as Boult comes running in and saves it with a dive.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it to the on side and gets a run.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball o off, Shakib stands tall and punches it wide of cover for a run.
22.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Oh nothing is going Neesham's way this over. He sprays it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries here and Neesham is under the pump. Full again outside off, Shakib drives it uppishly wide of a diving Guptill at point and gets his third boundary on the trot.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two. Neesham comes around the wicket and overcorrects his line. He bowls it full on off, Shakib smashes it wide of point for a boundary.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball outside off, Shakib likes the pace at which Neesham bowls. He whacks his pull through mid-wicket for a boundary.
21.6 overs (0 Run) MAIDEN! First one of the Bangladesh innings. Santner bowls one outside off and Rahim is happy to see the over by tapping it to point.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one on the stumps Rahim cuts it to point.
21.4 overs (0 Run) MIX-UP, SAFE! Almost a run out there. Rahim plays this flatter one towards the leg side and calls for a run. However, he stops as the fielder is very quick to pounce on the ball. Shakib is sent back from halfway down the pitch. The throw comes in at the non-striker's end but it hits Shakib instead. He was not even in the frame had that hit the stumps. New Zealand do not appeal for obstructing the field and they would not have got anything even if they had. Because Shakib did not change his track while returning.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Leading edge, but safe! Santner bowls a flighted one and Rahim looks to defend but gets a soft leading edge towards covers.
21.2 overs (0 Run) This time Santner tosses one up and Rahim drives it to covers.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Santner bowls a flatter on on the stumps, Rahim defends it to point.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Shakib flicks it down the fine leg region and gets a couple.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Another good shit but just for a run this time. Full on off, Mushfiqur drives it powerfully but there is a man in the deep at cover who keeps it down to one.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Mushfiqur. Good length ball on off, Rahim moves towards his off stump and paddles it over the keeper towards fine leg!
20.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe. Full on off, Shakib drives it uppishly towards mid off. Williamson gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowler's end. He misses though, so in the end an easy single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Mushfiqur eases it down to third man and gets one.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur blocks it off the front foot.