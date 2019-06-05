19.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Williamson guides it to the man at backward point.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Williamson defends it off the front foot.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Taylor strokes it wide of mid off and takes a quick run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Taylor pushes it to the man at mid off.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Short outside off, Taylor looks to cut but misses.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mosaddek starts with a short ball outside off, Taylor cuts it through point. Soumya Sarkar tries to stop it with a dive but he touches the ball as his legs touch the cushion.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Taylor runs this down to third man for a single. This single also brings the 50 run stand between Kane and Ross. A timely one of the Kiwis after the loss of their openers. Will this partnership take the Kiwis safely home?
18.5 overs (0 Run) Rahman pitches this on a length and outside off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Williamson slpas this length ball outside off to deep point for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Kane drives this good length delivery outside off to short cover.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Ross flicks it to fine leg for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, punched of the back foot through covers for a single.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Taylor sweeps it towards deep square leg for a couple. 100 comes up with that couple.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, KW milks it to long on and gets a single.
17.4 overs (3 Runs) Shorter around off, Taylor guides it down to third man. Saifuddin gives it a good chase and stops it before the ropes with a dive. The batsmen take three.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Taylor nudges it to the man at mid off.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed away! Flighted outside off, slightly overpitched from Shakib. Taylor effortlessly drives it through covers for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Williamson strokes it to long on and rotates the strike.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Williamson strokes it to long on and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot this from the Kiwi skipper. Short outside off, Williamson cuts it excellently through point for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Kane flicks it to the man at mid-wicket once again.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Williamson tucks it to mid-wicket with the spin.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Williamson blocks it off the front foot.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A very low full toss outside off, Williamson nudges it towards short third man and takes a quick run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Taylor cuts it towards point and gets a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Williamson strokes it towards mid off and takes a quick run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Kane punches it to the man at cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On off stump, Williamson blocks it.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Williamson defends it uppishly back to the bowler. It falls short of Shakib though.