4.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one this time to finish the over. It is full on off, Munro defends it to the man at point.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good variation this. Follows the yorker with a bouncer. Munro ducks under it. What will he bowl next?
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Mustafizur. Bowls a brilliant yorker on middle and leg, Munro to his credit, does well to get his bat down in time.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Good length ball outside off, Munro picks the length early and thrashes it through covers for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, this time on middle. Munro plays the on drive to the man at mid on.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a full length ball on off, Guptill defends it towards mid off and takes a quick single. No swing first up for Mustafizur.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Munro defends it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Guptill strokes it to long off and takes one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Guptill comes down the track and drives it straight to the man at mid on.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Munro defends it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Guptill blocks it.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time off the sweep. Six to begin his first over and now a boundary to begin his second. Hasan tosses it up on middle and off, Guptill gets down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense to see off the over. New Zealand are off to a flier here.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is Munro power. Fuller on off, Munro smashes his drive through covers for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Munro blocks it.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Guptill pulls it over mid-wicket. He does not time it well but it reaches the man in deep there on a bounce.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Don't bother chasing that, it was four the moment he hit it. Mortaza bowls it on a length. Guptill likes it there at Mashrafe's pace. He whacks his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Munro flicks it behind square and gets one as Tamim cannot stop the ball with a dive.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Munro keeps the strike. He nudges it down to long off and takes one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Munro looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. Stifled appeal but turned down.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, Munro looks to defend it but it goes off the outer half of his bat.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Munro flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to long on. Smart batting this.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not the welcome Mehedi would have wanted. He tosses it up on off, Guptill gets down on one knee and demolishes it over mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
0.6 over (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
0.5 over (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length around off, punched back to the bowler.
0.3 over (1 Run) Down the leg side again, tucked through square leg for a single.
0.2 over (2 Runs) A length ball this time, on middle and leg, worked through square leg for a couple.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! HAMMERED! Oh yeah, bring it on! New Zealand are eyeing an opportunity to go hard against the new balls. Fractionally short outside off, Guptill pulls it wide of mid on and starts the run chase with a boundary!