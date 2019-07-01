India and Bangladesh will be engaged in a crucial World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham , on Tuesday, as India try to seal off a semi-final berth, which eluded them when they lost to England in their previous match. Bangladesh also have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals if they manage to get past India in this match and then outwit Pakistan in their last league encounter.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham was full of Indian fans when they took on England on Sunday. Tuesday being a working day, the crowd may be a little less but many expatriate Indian who have travelled to the UK for World Cup 2019 may add numbers to the stands.

Match details:

India vs Bangladesh

When: July 2, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Birmingham, England

Stadium: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

India and Bangladesh have played each other 35 times in the past, with India holding a commanding 29-5 record of wins, with one match having ended as a no-result.

In World Cup cricket, India hold a 2-1 edge over Bangladesh, having won the last two games.