 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 01 July 2019 16:34 IST

India stay at Edgbaston, where they lost their first World Cup 2019 match to England on Sunday. India will meet Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.

India vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham was full of Indian fans when they took on England. © AFP

India and Bangladesh will be engaged in a crucial World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, as India try to seal off a semi-final berth, which eluded them when they lost to England in their previous match. Bangladesh also have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals if they manage to get past India in this match and then outwit Pakistan in their last league encounter.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham was full of Indian fans when they took on England on Sunday. Tuesday being a working day, the crowd may be a little less but many expatriate Indian who have travelled to the UK for World Cup 2019 may add numbers to the stands.

Match details:

India vs Bangladesh

When: July 2, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Birmingham, England

Stadium: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

India and Bangladesh have played each other 35 times in the past, with India holding a commanding 29-5 record of wins, with one match having ended as a no-result.

In World Cup cricket, India hold a 2-1 edge over Bangladesh, having won the last two games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Bangladesh vs India, Match 40
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will try to seal off a semi-final berth
  • They lost to England in their previous match
  • Bangladesh also have an outside chance of making it to the semis
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: Preview: It
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: Preview: It's Now Or Never For Bangladesh As They Take On India
India vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
India vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
India vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, Indian Batsman To Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, Indian Batsman To Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep Yadav, Indian Bowler To Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep Yadav, Indian Bowler To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.