Australia will face Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday in their next league match of World Cup 2019. Australia are currently sitting at second place in the points table of World Cup 2019, below the hosts, England. While Australia are favourites to win the clash, Bangladesh have also looked good in the World Cup so far. They have defeated South Africa and the West Indies while they lost a close match against New Zealand. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has been in the form of his life and he has scored two consecutive hundreds and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will hope that his premier all-rounder deliver the goods against Australia. Talking about the threat, Shakib possess, Australia's coach Justin Langer admitted that his team will have to find a way to tackle Shakib. "He (Shakib) probably is the world's best all-rounder and a left-arm spinner," Langer told reporters ahead of the game. The good news for Australia is that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is fit after missing two matches due to a side strain though he is not a definite starter against Bangladesh. (LIVE SCORECARD)
