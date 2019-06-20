 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 26, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Jun 20, 2019
Australia AUS
VS
BAN Bangladesh
Match yet to begin

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia Eye Top Spot With Win Over Spirited Bangladesh

Updated:20 June 2019 14:11 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia are currently third in the points table, Bangladesh are fifth.

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia Eye Top Spot With Win Over Spirited Bangladesh
AUS vs BAN Live Score, World Cup Match: Bangladesh pulled off an impressive run-chase in last match. © AFP

Australia will face Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday in their next league match of World Cup 2019. Australia are currently sitting at second place in the points table of World Cup 2019, below the hosts, England. While Australia are favourites to win the clash, Bangladesh have also looked good in the World Cup so far. They have defeated South Africa and the West Indies while they lost a close match against New Zealand. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has been in the form of his life and he has scored two consecutive hundreds and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza will hope that his premier all-rounder deliver the goods against Australia. Talking about the threat, Shakib possess, Australia's coach Justin Langer admitted that his team will have to find a way to tackle Shakib. "He (Shakib) probably is the world's best all-rounder and a left-arm spinner," Langer told reporters ahead of the game. The good news for Australia is that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is fit after missing two matches due to a side strain though he is not a definite starter against Bangladesh. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Australia vs Bangladesh, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 14:11 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Sneak-peek!

    Sneak-peek into Australia and Bangladesh practice sessions!


  • 14:08 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Stage set!

    The last game between New Zealand and South Africa turned out to be a nail-biter contest. Can we expect something like that today also???


  • 13:59 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Sun is out!

    So, there are perfect playing conditions at Trent Bridge as sun is out. 
  • 13:58 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

  • 13:43 (IST)Jun 20, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Match 26 between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
    Comments
