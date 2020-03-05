 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

ICC's Decision Not To Schedule Reserve Day For Semis "Absolutely Absurd": Mark Waugh

Updated: 05 March 2020 13:19 IST

After the first semi-final was abandoned, India qualified for the final by the virtue of topping their group.

ICCs Decision Not To Schedule Reserve Day For Semis "Absolutely Absurd": Mark Waugh
IND vs ENG: India advanced to their maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final was abandoned. © Twitter

The first semi-final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup between India and England was called off due to persistent rain in Sydney on Thursday. After the first semi-final was abandoned, India qualified for the final by the virtue of topping their group. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday declined Cricket Australia's request to schedule a reserve day for both the semi-final matches which are scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). ICC's decision has not gone down well with the fans as well as the experts, despite weather forecast clearly predicting high chances of washouts in Sydney. Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh came hard at the ICC for not scheduling a reserve day for the two semi-finals in the "biggest tournament of the year". Describing the governing body's decision as "absolutely absurd", Mark Waugh said it has deprived some of the players a lifetime chance of playing in probably the biggest match of their career.

"Not as surprising as ICC not scheduling reserve days for finals in the biggest tournament of the year and possibly lifetime for many players. Absolutely absurd," Mark Waugh tweeted.

England, who finished behind South Africa in Group B, were unlucky to miss out on a chance to enter their second successive final.

The second semi-final between Australia and South Africa later in the day is also expected to have rain-delays and another washout will force defending champions Australia out of the tournament as they finished second in their group.

Fans, disappointed with the outcome of the first semi-final, expressed their frustration on the social media.

The final scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8 will be India's maiden appearance in the summit clash in tournament's history.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women England Women England Women Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Women's T20 World Cup Cricket India Women vs England Women, 1st Semi-Final
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India reached maiden T20 World Cup final after semi-final was abandoned
  • The ICC declined request to schedule a reserve day for both the semis
  • The final is scheduled to be played at the MCG on March 8
Related Articles
"Wanted To Witness A Great Match": Anushka Sharmas Tweet For Indian Womens Cricket Team Wins Hearts
"Wanted To Witness A Great Match": Anushka Sharma's Tweet For Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins Hearts
Womens T20 World Cup: India Enter Maiden Final After Semi-Final Against England Washed Out Due To Rain
Women's T20 World Cup: India Enter Maiden Final After Semi-Final Against England Washed Out Due To Rain
India vs England, Womens T20 World Cup Semi-Final Highlights: India Enter Maiden Final As Rain Washes Out Semi-Final
India vs England, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Highlights: India Enter Maiden Final As Rain Washes Out Semi-Final
Womens T20 World Cup Semi-Final, India vs England: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final, India vs England: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Womens T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG: India Face England In Semis With Eyes Set On Maiden Final Appearance
Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG: India Face England In Semis With Eyes Set On Maiden Final Appearance
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.