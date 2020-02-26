 
Women's T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 26 February 2020 13:21 IST

Indian women's cricket team hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches.

Women's T20 World Cup: India outclassed Bangladesh in their last league stage match.
Women's T20 World Cup: India outclassed Bangladesh in their last league stage match. © Twitter

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches. A win against New Zealand on Thursday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among top two teams from Group A and B. 

When is the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on February 27, Thursday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Junction Oval,Melbourne.

What time does the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match begin?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Indian women's cricket team hardly broke a sweat in their previous 2 wins
  • India defeated Australia by 17 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup opener
  • Harmanpreet Kaur then led India to a 18-run win over Bangladesh
