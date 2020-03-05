 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

LIVE Score, India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Weather In Focus As India Face England

Updated:05 March 2020 08:54 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

IND vs ENG Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Cricket Score: India are the only undefeated team in the tournament.

LIVE Score, India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Weather In Focus As India Face England
India vs England Live Score: India have never beaten England in the T20 World Cup. © AFP

The Indian women's cricket team will face England in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the only team to win all their group matches, finishing on top of Group A. After bossing the group games, India will be hoping to make it to the summit clash for the first time in tournament's history. England, on the other hand, finished behind South Africa in Group B but will derive confidence from the fact that they have never lost to India in T20 World Cup history. The last time these two sides met in this competition was in the semi-final of 2018 T20 World Cup, which resulted in India exiting the tournament after an eight-wicket loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

  • 08:54 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Here are the scenarios to get a game in Syndey!

    To get a 10-over per side game, the toss must be held before 11:06 AM IST and the game should start before 11:21 AM IST.
  • 08:22 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    The covers are on!

    Not a good sight from the Sydney Cricket Ground at the moment as the covers are on and we are likely to see a delayed start to the first semi-final.
  • 08:18 (IST)Mar 05, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup between India and England. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women England Women England Women Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Women's T20 World Cup Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs India Women vs England Women, 1st Semi-Final
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Womens T20 World Cup Semi-Final, India vs England: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final, India vs England: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Womens T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG: India Face England In Semis With Eyes Set On Maiden Final Appearance
    Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG: India Face England In Semis With Eyes Set On Maiden Final Appearance
    Womens T20 World Cup: Rain Threat Looms Large Over India vs England Semi-Final
    Women's T20 World Cup: Rain Threat Looms Large Over India vs England Semi-Final
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 116
    2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
    3 Australia Australia 108
    4 England England 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 04 March 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.