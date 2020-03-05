LIVE Score, India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Weather In Focus As India Face England
IND vs ENG Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Cricket Score: India are the only undefeated team in the tournament.
The Indian women's cricket team will face England in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the only team to win all their group matches, finishing on top of Group A. After bossing the group games, India will be hoping to make it to the summit clash for the first time in tournament's history. England, on the other hand, finished behind South Africa in Group B but will derive confidence from the fact that they have never lost to India in T20 World Cup history. The last time these two sides met in this competition was in the semi-final of 2018 T20 World Cup, which resulted in India exiting the tournament after an eight-wicket loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 08:54 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
Here are the scenarios to get a game in Syndey!To get a 10-over per side game, the toss must be held before 11:06 AM IST and the game should start before 11:21 AM IST.
India v England weather update— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020
To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.
We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4
- 08:22 (IST)Mar 05, 2020
The covers are on!Not a good sight from the Sydney Cricket Ground at the moment as the covers are on and we are likely to see a delayed start to the first semi-final.
In all likelihood #T20WorldCup semi finals will be delayed. The India @BCCIWomen vs England match will have to start no later than 4:49pm AEDT, which is 11:39 am pic.twitter.com/2BPjPEWcPw— Rica Roy (@cheerica) March 5, 2020