 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India Face Hosts Australia In Tough Opener

Updated:21 February 2020 10:11 IST

Live Cricket Score, IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup: India begin their quest for elusive ICC silverware with possibly one of the toughest matches of their campaign when they take on powerful hosts Australia.

India vs Australia Womens T20 World Cup Live Score: India Face Hosts Australia In Tough Opener
IND vs AUS T20I Live Cricket Score: India take on hosts Australia in the tournament opener. © AFP

The Indian women's T20 World Cup squad begin their quest for elusive ICC silverware with possibly one of the toughest matches of their campaign when they take on powerful hosts Australia in the first match in Sydney. India, who had begun the tri-series against Australia and England prior to the World Cup with quite a bang, began to peter out towards the end and holes began to show, though they did make the final. These gaps they will have to plug in order to have a realistic chance in the tournament. Inconsistency has plagued India for a long time and a classic example was their performance in the recently held tri-series in Australia where they reached the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Of India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup, straight from Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

  • 10:11 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup as hosts Australia take on India at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Australia Women Australia Women Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Women's T20 World Cup Cricket Australia Women vs India Women, Match 1
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 20 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.