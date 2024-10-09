The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. It was Sri Lanka that came out on top when these two rivals met in the final of the Asia Cup in July and the island nation will be looking for a similar result again to keep their chances alive of reaching the knockout stages.

Losses to Pakistan and Australia at the start their campaign means Sri Lanka will need to win both their remaining matches at the tournament to have any chance of making the semi-finals, while India cannot afford too many errors following their defeat to New Zealand.

India will have gained some confidence from their recent victory over Pakistan and will be keen to keep that winning run going ahead of a final group match against reigning champions Australia.

Sri Lanka will be keen for their top-order to find some form, with skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama yet to fire at the event. India's spinners are likely to play a big role in this match, so watch for Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil to be utilised early.

Women in Blue right-arm seamer Arundhati Reddy said that net run rate will play a crucial role especially in their group.

"We understand net run rate is important but also winning the game is all the more important for us. Like you said again net run rate will be in play especially in this group," Arundhati Reddy said as quoted by the ICC.

Further, the Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu is hoping that her team will play good cricket against India.

"We have to bounce back in next two games I hope my girls will perform in next two games. Hopefully the condition is different in Dubai. So we are playing next game in Dubai against India. So, I hope we can play really good cricket in Dubai," Athapaththu said.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.

Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana.

