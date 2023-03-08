Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs to secure their first win of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67) powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat. In reply, RCB managed 190 for six to succumb to their third defeat on the trot. Sophie Devine waged a lone battle for the Bangalore outfit with a 45-ball 66. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply for 18, while Ellyse Perry made 32. For the Giants, world's No. 1 all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner came out on top in bowling, claiming 3/31 with her off-spin.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65: Heather Knight 2/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/32).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 190 for 6 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 66; Ashleigh Gardner 3/31).

