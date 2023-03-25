Mumbai Indians had the perfect game in their Women's Premier League Eliminator against UP Warriorz on Friday. Isabelle Wong (4/15) recorded the first hat-trick of the WPL after Nat Sciver-Brunt's brutal 38-ball 72 as Mumbai Indians stormed into the final with a 72-run drubbing of UP Warriorz. The final of the inaugural WPL will be played between the two best sides that occupied the top two spots of the points table with 12 points each, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.

However, there was a controversial decision, that got everyone's attention in the match.

UP's Anjali Sarvani, after dismissing MI's Yastika Bhatia in the fifth over, looked set to provided another breakthrough with a catch of MI opener Hayley Matthews in the ninth over off Deepti Sharma.

On the first legal delivery of the over by Deepti, Sarvani looked like taking a great catch of Mathews by diving forward at long leg. However, third umpire deemed that ball had hit the ground. The ball looked like wobbling out of Sarvani's palms but for the naked eye it was unclear.

Former India cricket Rohan Gavasakar, son of the great Sunil Gavaskar, was shocked with the decision. "How was that not out ???? Such a clean catch . Shocker of a decision . #wpl," he tweeted.

How was that not out ???? Such a clean catch . Shocker of a decision . #wpl — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) March 24, 2023

Talking bout the match, having set a daunting 183-run target, Mumbai Indians blew away what had been a resolute top and middle-order of the UP Warriorz, with Wong producing a superb hat-trick in the 13th over to seal the outcome in favour of her side.

After removing the dangerous Alyssa Healy (11) early and getting rid of an on-song Kiran Navgire (43), Wong cleaned up Simran Sheikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) to take a wicket each on the second, third and the fourth deliveries of her third over to produce a match-winning spell.

UP Warriorz were shot out for a mere 110 in 17.4 overs.

