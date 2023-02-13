Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a star-studded squad at the end of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday with India opener Smriti Mandhana becoming the highest-paid cricketer in the entire process with Rs 3.4 crore. The team also boasted of talented Team India players like Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh while Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry provide the support on the international talent front. Along with the youth on offer, the RCB franchise also made two smart picks in signing the experienced duo of Heather Knight and Dane van Niekerk for their respective base prices.

"Everyone knows Mandhana and (Australia's Elysse) Perry -- Rs 1.7 crore); we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and (Sophie) Devine (Rs 50 lakh)," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said during a media interaction.

"Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she'll be the captain)." Mandhana, who watched the auction with her team cheering each bid, was ecstatic.

"We have been watching auction of men's (players). It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting. RCB's legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team," Mandhana said.

RCB Complete Squad:Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (INR 1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (INR 1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (INR 1.9 crore), Erin Burns (INR 30 lakh), Disha Kasat (INR 10 lakh), Indrani Roy (INR 10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (INR 10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (INR 10 lakh), Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh), Preeti Bose (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR 10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (INR 25 lakh), Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (INR 10 lakh)

(With PTI inputs)

