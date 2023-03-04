The online disagreement between two ex-cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra has been dominating headlines for quite some time now. While Prasad was quite vocal in favour of KL Rahul's exclusion from the Indian cricket team Test squad due to his disappointing form, Chopra took a somewhat opposing view and even invited his compatriot for a real-life debate citing the chances of any misunderstanding on social media. While the debate never actually materialised, the fans were left thrilled to see both of them being a part of the Women Premier League (WPL) commentary panel and Twitter is already buzzing over a potential war of words in the future. Users on the social media platform were excited by the prospect and within a few days, the internet was filled with memes about the topic.

While Chopra will a part of the Hindi team, Prasad will be commentating in Kannada.

The eagerly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will finally begin today with a thrilling opening encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil stadium.

Women cricketers had witnessed the men's success in the IPL for a very long time, now it is finally their turn. The WPL gives them the chance to claim the stage as their own and to shine as brightly as they always imagined. It has taken a long time to get here.

There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days.

For 87 women cricketers from 7 nationalities, this is their moment of reckoning.

But for one simple reason--the money--this game of cricket is fundamentally different from anything else any of them have ever played. Jemimah Rodrigues will be paid approximately 22 times more for three weeks of play than she does for an entire year of international competition for India. 19 times more for Richa Ghosh. Ashleigh Gardner from Australia and Natalie Sciver from England are in the same situation.

Throughout the 22-game season, each of the five teams will face each other twice before two semi-finals determine the top two teams for March 27 championship game. In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit. India's Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. The Final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

