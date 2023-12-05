The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 player auction is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on December 9. A total of 165 players will be up for bidding, out of which 56 will be capped players while 109 will be uncapped players, The list will comprise 104 Indian players and 61 overseas cricketers. The player pool will be inclusive of 15 players from associate nations. The five franchises participating in the auction - Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore - have a maximum of 30 slots available, with nine spots allocated for overseas players.

Deandra Dottin from West Indies and Australian fast bowler Kim Garth headline the top bracket, both with the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, four players - Australian all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, English wicket-keeper Amy Jones and veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail - have been listed with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

The second edition of the WPL is expected to be held in February-March next year. Mumbai Indians will enter the tournament as the defending champions.

Ahead of the upcoming WPL 2024 auction, we take a look at the top five picks that would start a bidding war.

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin is a West Indies all-rounder known for her big-hitting prowess. The right-handed batter is set to enter the upcoming WPL 2024 auction with the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh. During the WPL 2023, the 32-year-old was initially bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh but was excluded from the squad due to medical reasons.

Dottin will go into the upcoming auction as one of the top attractions and is likely to ignite a bidding war between the franchises. She has scored 2681 runs in 124 T20I matches for the West Indies. She has also racked up 61 wickets in an equal number of appearances for the Caribbean side.

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is the captain of the Sri Lankan T20 team. The 33-year-old is known for her explosive batting and the ability to bowl off-spin. The southpaw will be an appealing option for teams looking for a versatile all-rounder in their squad.

In the upcoming WPL 2024 auction, Athapaththu will go in with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. She brings a wealth of experience from participating in the Australian Women's Big Bash League and the Women's Caribbean Premier League. In the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League, Athapaththu was the second-highest run-getter with 552 runs in 15 matches for the Sydney Thunder women's team. She also claimed nine wickets in the same number of matches.

On the international stage, Athapaththu has accumulated 2651 runs in 122 matches for Sri Lanka, coupled with 40 wickets, underscoring the all-round contribution she brings to the side.

Shabnim Ismail

Shabnim Ismail is a former South African pace bowler. The 35-year-old is Proteas' all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 123 wickets in 113 matches. Ismail brings a wealth of experience, having participated in eight T20 World Cups for South Africa.

Having played in the Women's Big Bash League and other T20 competitions, the right-arm speedster is well-versed in the demands of the shortest format. In the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League, Ismail bagged eight wickets in 14 matches for the Hobart Hurricanes. She will enter the upcoming WPL 2024 auction at a base price of Rs 40 lakh, making her an appealing choice for teams seeking a seasoned and effective fast bowler in their squad.

Kim Garth

Kim Garth is an Australian fast bowler who featured for the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of the WPL in 2023. The right-arm medium pacer, who has also played international cricket for Ireland, replaced Deandra Dottin in the Gujarat squad and was released ahead of the upcoming auction. The 27-year-old will enter the auction with the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

In the WPL 2023, Kim Garth bagged 11 wickets in seven matches while scoring 44 runs. In the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League, Garth racked up nine wickets in 14 matches while scoring 73 runs for the Melbourne Stars, further highlighting her all-round capabilities. As a versatile and impactful player, Kim Garth is expected to be among the most sought-after players in the upcoming auction.

Devika Vaidya

Devika Vaidya was a member of the Indian women's team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Recognised as one of the promising all-rounders in the WPL 2024 auction list, Devika Vaidya will enter the bidding with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Given the current trend of teams seeking bowlers with batting capabilities, Vaidya will be a prominent choice for franchises in search of versatile all-rounders. On the international stage, she has demonstrated her potential by securing 10 wickets in 17 matches. The guile and variations in her spin bowling make Devika Vaidya a valuable addition to the team.