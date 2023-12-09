Vrinda Dinesh, the talented uncapped batter hailing from Karnataka, made waves after she was bought for a staggering price of Rs 1.3 crore by UP Warriorz at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction held in Mumbai on Saturday. With a base price of Rs 10 lakh at the auction, the 22-year-old sparked a bidding war between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it was UP Warriorz who entered the fray and ultimately outbid the other two teams to secure the promising player's services for the upcoming season.

Known for her consistency and big-hitting prowess, Vrinda Dinesh has garnered attention as a rising star. A fan of Meg Lanning and Virat Kohli, she came into the limelight when she earned a spot in India's U23 squad for the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Cup played in Hong Kong.

Batting at one down, Vrinda Dinesh played a pivotal role, top-scoring with a 29-ball 36 in India A's 31-run victory over Bangladesh A in the final. She also featured in the India A squad during a three-match T20I series against England A recently.

In addition to her batting prowess, Vrinda Dinesh is a part-time leg-spinner, showcasing her versatility on the field. Her contributions were instrumental in Karnataka's journey to the final of the Senior Women's one-day competition, where she emerged as the third-highest run-scorer with a tally of 477 runs in 11 matches. She went on to score three half-centuries.

Vrinda Dinesh's connection with cricket runs deep. Hailing from a family where cricket has been embraced across generations, her father, uncle, and cousin have all played the sport at the club level.

A fervent cricket enthusiast, Vrinda embarked on her cricketing journey at the tender age of five, eventually earning a spot in the Karnataka U19 team.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed as she has consistently attracted attention from WPL franchises. She participated in trials conducted by all five WPL teams during the off-season, highlighting the recognition she has garnered as a promising player.

Vrinda Dinesh has enjoyed a steady rise and it appears only a matter of time before she dons the senior Indian team jersey and a productive stint with UP Warriorz in WPL 2024 can only accelerate her entry into the big leagues.