The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction has arrived, with the 5 franchises looking to fill in the gaps left in their rosters to best prepare for next season's T20 action. As players go under the hammer today, the responsibility of conducting a smooth auction would largely be on the shoulders of auctioneer Mallika Sagar Advani who had taken charge of the proceedings last season too. Having taken over the role of the auctioneer in a cricketing league of the stature of WPL for the first time in her career ahead of the 2023 season, Mallika is set to don the same hat again this time as the players understand their fate in the bidding war.

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Mallika is a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and she currently works with Art India Consultants firm. Hugh Edmeades, Richard Madley, and Charu Sharma have conducted the auctions for the Indian Premier League in the past but Mallika has been the BCCI's auctioneer in the WPL since the league's inception.

Mallika was also a part of the auction in the Pro Kabaddi League back in 2021. Rumours are afloat that this year's IPL 2024 auction will also be conducted by Mallika.

As for the WPL auction, a total of 165 players (104 Indians and 61 overseas) are set to go under the hammer. The list includes 15 cricketers from associate nations. When it comes to the Five franchises; Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers will have a total of 30 slots to fill. The Giants, of all, have the most vacant spots.