Wimbledon 2022: Third Seed Casper Ruud Marches Into Second Round
Casper Ruud won a match at Wimbledon for the first time on Monday with a straight-sets victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain
Casper Ruud won a match at Wimbledon for the first time on Monday with a straight-sets victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. Third seed Ruud, who was runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open earlier this month, came through 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (11/9), 6-2.
The Norwegian had fallen at the first-round stage in his previous two visits to the All England Club.
He will face either France's Ugo Humbert or Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina for a place in the last 32.
