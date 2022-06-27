Casper Ruud won a match at Wimbledon for the first time on Monday with a straight-sets victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. Third seed Ruud, who was runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open earlier this month, came through 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (11/9), 6-2.

The Norwegian had fallen at the first-round stage in his previous two visits to the All England Club.

He will face either France's Ugo Humbert or Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina for a place in the last 32.

