World number two Ons Jabeur battled back from a set down on Tuesday to beat Marie Bouzkova and set up a Wimbledon semi-final against unseeded Tatjana Maria. The Tunisian was broken twice as she lost the first set but lost only two games after that to power to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win in a match lasting one hour and 47 minutes.

More to follow...