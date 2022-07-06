Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur Enters Semi-final With Win Over Marie Bouzkova
NewsOns Jabeur won the quarter-final match against Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 47 minutes.
Ons Jabeur in action during women's singles quarter-final match vs Marie Bouzkova at Wimbledon 2022.© AFP
World number two Ons Jabeur battled back from a set down on Tuesday to beat Marie Bouzkova and set up a Wimbledon semi-final against unseeded Tatjana Maria. The Tunisian was broken twice as she lost the first set but lost only two games after that to power to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win in a match lasting one hour and 47 minutes.
More to follow...
