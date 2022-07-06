Former champion Simona Halep said she is playing her "best tennis" as she set up a Wimbledon semi-final clash with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Wednesday. Halep, the 2019 winner, comfortably reached her third semi-final at the All England Club with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amanda Anisimova of the United States. Russian-born Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semi-final when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

"Definitely this is my best tennis," said Halep, who missed last year's Wimbledon with a calf injury.

"I am trying to build my confidence back, and it's good."

The Romanian 16th seed, who was also French Open champion in 2018, broke Anisimova's serve four times in the match, wrapping up victory in just over an hour.

"It's great to be back in the semi-finals," said the former world number one. "I'm very emotional right now. It means a lot."

The 30-year-old took charge early in the match on Centre Court, racing into a 5-1 lead and taking the set 6-2.

It was a similar story in the second set, with Halep again dominating and going 5-1 up with a double break.

Anisimova dug deep, earning her own break of serve when Halep served for the match but the Romanian stayed calm to serve out for the win.

"I had to stay strong on my legs -- they helped me today," said Halep, who has not dropped a set at Wimbledon this year.

"I also needed my serve -- everything was good, and it finished well."

