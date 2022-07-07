Story ProgressBack to home
Rafael Nadal Defies Injury To Reach Eighth Wimbledon Semi-final, Defeats Taylor Fritz In Five Sets
The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes
Rafael Nadal celebrates after the win.© AFP
Rafael Nadal defied injury to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for an eighth time on Wednesday, keeping alive his dream of a calendar Grand Slam. The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final.
