Rafael Nadal defied injury to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for an eighth time on Wednesday, keeping alive his dream of a calendar Grand Slam. The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final.

More updates to follow