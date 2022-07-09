Wimbledon Live: WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP?

Ons Jabeur becomes the oldest woman to reach the first Wimbledon singles final of her career since Nathalie Tauziat in 1998.





Elena Rybakina marks the youngest finalist at Wimbledon since Garbine Muguruza reached the final at the age of 21 in 2015.





Both chasing their maiden Grand Slam title.