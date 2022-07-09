Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2022 Women's Singles Final Live Updates: Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur Eye Maiden Grand Slam Title
Wimbledon Women's Singles Final Live Updates: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will take on each other in the Wimbledon women's singles final at the Centre Court of the All England Open. Rybakina defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to make it into the last four before beating Simona Halep with identical sets of 6-3 to advance to the final. On the other hand, Ons Jabeur defeated Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and then beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to make an entry into the final. Both players are chasing their first Grand Slam title. Jabeur has a 2-1 winning edge over Rybakina, with her most recent victory at the Chicago Open last year.
- 18:28 (IST)Wimbledon Live: ACTION TO START SHORTLY!Both players are warming up before coming out in the Centre Court!
- 18:24 (IST)Wimbledon Live: ACE MASTER JABEUR!Jabeur has hit 217 aces, the most by a women's player on tour this season. She needs to use this power of hers today.
- 18:21 (IST)Wimbledon Live: WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP?Ons Jabeur becomes the oldest woman to reach the first Wimbledon singles final of her career since Nathalie Tauziat in 1998.Elena Rybakina marks the youngest finalist at Wimbledon since Garbine Muguruza reached the final at the age of 21 in 2015.Both chasing their maiden Grand Slam title.
- 18:11 (IST)Wimbledon Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur.
