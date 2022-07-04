20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, looking sharp in a dark suit, attended Wimbledon on Sunday to celebrate the centenary of the Centre Court. Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer was invited by the All England Club to mark this historic moment. The 40-year-old underwent surgery on his joint after injuring his knee last year during the grass court season.

Since then, Federer has been trying to regain full fitness, in order to be back for the last Grand Slam of the year -- the US Open. Federer received a rousing reception from the Wimbledon crowd as he made his way to the Centre Court.

The video was shared by Wimbledon on their official social media handle.

Federer last won the Wimbledon title in 2017, while his last Grand Slam triumph had come during the 2018 Australia Open.

In 2003, he had won his first Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon after beating Mark Philippoussis in the final.

Speaking on Sunday, Federer said he wants to compete in Wimbledon at least one more time.

"I hope I can come back one more time. I've missed it here," Federer said at Centre Court.

"I knew walking out here last year, it was going to be a tough year ahead," said Federer.

"I maybe didn't think it was going to take this long to come back -- the knee has been rough on me."

He went on to speak about what Wimbledon means to him.

"This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses."