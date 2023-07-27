After dominating the proceedings in the two-match Test series, Team India are once again favourites going into the three-match ODI series, starting later on Thursday. During their last ODI series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands, the visitors had swept the series 3-0, despite the absence of some big names. As the Rohit Sharma-led side gears up for the series, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja eyes a huge milestone. Jadeja is just four wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in India vs West Indies ODIs.

He is currently joint-third in the list with Anil Kumble, having scalped 41 wickets in 29 matches. Kapil Dev is leading Indian wicket-taker with 43, while Windies great Courtney Walsh leads the pack with 44 wickets to his hame.

Ahead of the first ODI, India pacer Mohammed Siraj reportedly flew back with the rest of the Test returnees. He has been rested for the series, and the management has decided not to call up a backup player.

India have not named a replacement for Siraj for the three-match ODI series starting in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Siraj played in both the Tests against the West Indies and also claimed a five-for (5/60) in the second match in Trinidad.

With Siraj rested, India's pace attacks now comprises Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

Siraj won't be considered for selection for the upcoming white-ball assignment in Ireland and will join the team for the Asia Cup, which is being hosted in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

(With PTI Inputs)