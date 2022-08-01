West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to the end the over, six singles from this over!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads again. This is fuller in length and Pandya flicks it to fine leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A slower yorker, outside off. Jadeja flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Bit of hesitation but an easy single in the end. On a length, on leg. Pandya clips it to short fine leg and inititally hesitates to take a single but Jadeja calls him and they complete it easily in the end.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, on off. Jadeja pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Pandya pushes it to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another good over by Akeal Hosein. This is pushed through quicker and on off, Ravindra Jadeja makes room and dabs it to point. Only 2 runs from the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short and down the leg, Hardik Pandya helps it towards fine leg for another run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around middle and leg, Hardik Pandya nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Nice delivery. This is slower through the air, holds its line and bounces of the deck, Hardik Pandya blocks it out watchfully.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle and leg, Ravindra Jadeja stays back and eases it to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, turning in a bit, Ravindra Jadeja knocks it to short mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short again, around off. Jadeja pulls it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a single. Just 4 from the over, good start from Holder!
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Pandya works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Seems like the Windies bowlers have decided to keep their length on the shorter side. It is a short one angling into middle from 'round the wicket and Jadeja pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short of good length and around off. Jadeja chops it to the point fielder.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Again the same length, it is angling into the body and Pandya works it wide of mid on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Holder starts off with the shorter length, it is angling into off. Pandya rides the bounce and defends it towards the leg side.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Pandya works it to mid on for one. A wicket-taking over by Hosein comes to an end.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Half a chance! It is fuller, on off. Jadeja comes down the track and pushes it aerially to the left of the bowler. Hosein moves to that side but does not get near the ball. They take as the ball goes to long on.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, outside off. Jadeja blocks it back to the bowler on the front foot.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter in.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hosein gets his man and sends Pant back in the hut. He bowls this a bit fuller and outside off, Rishabh Pant skips down the track and tries to heave it over the deep mid-wicket fence against the wind. However, he cannot use all of his power and ends up mistiming his shot. The ball goes in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Odean Smith sprints to his right in the deep and pouches the ball safely. India loses another.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is a bit short and on middle, Rishabh Pant picks the length early and goes down and hooks it over short fine leg for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a flatter delivery and down the leg, Hardik Pandya tucks it through square leg for one.
Change. Akeal Hosein comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Smith continues to be tad short and around off. Pandya powers it to sweeper cover for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. Pandya punches it to covers this time.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Nice carry again! It is short and around off. The ball is just short of good length and bounces sharply to beat the outside edge of Pandya's blade as he looks to push it away.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! India continue their aggressive approach! Short and wide outside off. Pandya waits for it and cuts it over the point fence for a maximum. Fantastic shot!
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length again, it is outside off and Pant cuts it to deep point for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Smith starts his second over with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Pant punches it to the cover fielder in the ring.
