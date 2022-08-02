West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Mccoy says that it is a great feeling and he is working hard and to perform against a top-side like India is very special. Tells that he has plans and he tries to bowl according to the situation of the game and tells that short boundaries can be intimidating but he just tries to stick to the execution in the middle. Talks about his last wicket and says that he did not heard anything but when other players went up he thought that it is out. Says that it is a special felling to take six wickets.
This was a much better and a collective performance from West Indies. Their bowlers stuck to the plan of using the surface well with the new ball and got off to a solid start with Obed sending back the Indian skipper on the very first delivery. They did manage to capitalize on their dream start and bagged 4 wickets in 7 overs. Later, they managed to keep the run flow in check and did not allow the Indian batters to take the game away from them. Obed McCoy stood out with the ball with his six-wicket haul. Except Odean Smith, everyone was able to get on the wicket's column. The onus now is on the West Indian batters to chase down this par target and level the series. Will they be able to do that? To find out, do join us on the other side.
No matter what the combination India goes with, their approach is going to be lethal. Indian stuck to their plan but their openers could not lay down a solid foundation up top. This did have an effect on their game plan. Only Hardik Pandya was able to get into his 30s and India would be very disappointed with their effort with the blade. The surface has a lot in it for the pacers and India would be hoping to make the most of the conditions as they have added an extra pacer in their squad compared to the first match.
A top-class performance by West Indies. Indian batters were never allowed to settle at the crease and haven't been able to put up a competitive total on the board. This is the lowest ever total by India in the first innings of a T20I game in West Indies.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! India are all-out for 138! Holder nails a perfect yorker, it is on middle and Khan looks to dig it out as he makes a bit of room. However, it is too good for him and the ball goes onto shatter the stumps. Holder gets his second wicket and it has been a brilliant effort from the Windies right from ball one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. This is a bit full and on off, Arshdeep Singh goes for the big shot but only manages to hit it in the air towards the vacant mid off area. They cross.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder tries to bowl full and outside off, but it is way outside off. Wided.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle and leg, Avesh Khan gets on top of it and pulls it hard towards deep square leg for one.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed for India. Holder bowls the slower one, on a length and on off, Avesh Khan clears his front leg and heaves it over mid off. It has enough power to take the ball over the fence for a biggie.
Arshdeep Singh is the last man in.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Obed McCoy gets another one and ends with six wickets. The best figure by a West Indian in a T20I. This is on a good length and around off. Kumar looks to defend it but seems to have missed it. However, the Windies players appeal for a caught behind but the umpire is not interested. Pooran takes the DRS. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows that there is a nick and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has to walk back. Brilliant from Obed McCoy!
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Khan clips it behind square on the leg side for a single.
Avesh Khan is the new man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A five-wicket haul for Obed McCoy! He has been quite brilliant in this game and gets rewarded with his first fifer in T20Is. This is full and outside off. Ashwin slashes it and slashes it straight to Odean Smith at deep point. He takes a fine catch and India are losing their way now.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A slower low full toss on middle. Kumar pushes it to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Kumar goes chasing for it but misses.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in at number 9.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! McCoy is on fire as he gets his fourth wicket. This time he gets the danger man Dinesh Karthik. He bowls this a bit short and on middle and leg, Dinesh Karthik tries to paddle it over the short fine leg fielder but mistimes it in the air. The fielder, Alzarri Joseph runs to his left and takes a simple catch.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary for Ashwin and India! This is a fullish delivery on middle. Ashwin makes room and looks to heave it towards the leg side. The ball catches the inside edge and goes past stumps towards the fine leg fence.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Dinesh Karthik flicks it to fine leg for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Smith bowls a length delivery that drifts down the leg side. Karthik looks to clip it but misses. The umpire though does not call it a wide, maybe he thinks that it brushed the pads on the way. Dinesh Karthik is not happy with that call.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, angling into middle. Ashwin pushes it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he connects and finds the gap! Shortish length and around off. Ashwin makes room again and cuts it hard over backward point for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Ashwin makes a bit of room and slashes hard but misses.
Change. Odean Smith is back into the attack for his final over,
16.6 overs (0 Run) Obed McCoy goes full and it is around off. Dinesh Karthik looks to slog-sweep it but gets the inside edge onto his pads. Brilliant over, just 5 from it and a important wicket.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Ashwin works it to mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark!
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps, Dinesh Karthik drills it down the ground but the long off is pretty straight to cut it out. They only get a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket for Obed McCoy and this time he gets rid of Jadeja. This is full and on off, takes the pace off it. Ravindra Jadeja hops down the track and lofts it high towards the long on fence. It sounded pretty good of the bat but the timing is not there. The ball goes high in the air, Rovman Powell at long on settles under it and makes no mistake. McCoy gets his third and India are six down now. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batter for India.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the stumps, Dinesh Karthik goes down and manages to dig it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fullish one but way down the leg side. Wided.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls this full and on middle, Ravindra Jadeja mistimes his lofted drive towards long on. They cross.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Jadeja gets across and pulls it to long on for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the batter again, it is on a length and outside off. Jadeja looks to cut it but misses.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Serves a length delivery, it is outside off and Jadeja initially looks to scoop it and then tries to adjust his shot. However, he misses the ball completely in the process.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh..just short of Joseph! It is on a length, on off. Jadeja gets low and looks to sweep it away. However, the ball hurries him and he gets a bit of top edge that falls short of Joseph who comes running forward to catch it.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Joseph bangs it short on middle. Dinesh Karthik pulls it firmly to deep square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Jadeja steers it towards third man for a single.
