West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and on leg, Ravindra Jadeja clips it off his pads to deep square leg for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Dinesh Karthik stays back and cuts it to deep point for a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Dinesh Karthik keeps it out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for LBW but turned down. This is floated on middle, angling in, Dinesh Karthik goes for the block but gets hit on his pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. Nicholas Pooran decides against the review.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Darts this one and on the leg stump, Ravindra Jadeja tucks it through mid-wicket for another single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Dinesh Karthik makes room and punches it through covers for one.
Change. Akeal Hosein is back into the attack for his final over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Keeps it full and angles into the pads again. Dinesh Karthik flicks it to fine leg for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and on the pads. Karthik looks to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes off the bounce to the keeper.
Dinesh Karthik comes in at number 7.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Holder follows a yorker with a good short delivery and gets rid of Hardik Pandya! Pandya though will be disappointed with the result of his shot, he timed it pretty well. It is a short delivery angling into middle. Pandya pulls it, he times it nicely but hits it straight down the throat of Odean Smith at deep mid-wicket. He takes a fine catch and Holder breaks a good 43-run stand between Jadeja and Pandya.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker! Pandya makes room and Holder follows him and bowls a perfect yorker that hits Pandya on the boot. He seems to be in some pain but nothing serious.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Jadeja knocks it down to long on for just a single this time.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Holder bowls it very full, outside off. Jadeja squeezes it to right of the sweeper cover for a couple.
Change. Jason Holder (2-0-10-0) is back into the attack now.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A slower one, short and on leg, Ravindra Jadeja pulls it down towards fine leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish one and on off, Hardik Pandya forces it towards long off for one. With that, the 100 comes up for India.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Hardik Pandya tries to hit it too hard but only manages to inside edge it towards the keeper.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Bangs this short and outside off, Hardik Pandya shuffles across and pulls it hard in front of square on the leg side for a brace.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle and leg, Ravindra Jadeja moves to the leg side and guides it to third man for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and on leg from 'round the wicket, Ravindra Jadeja flicks it staright to short mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length delivery angling into middle from 'round the wicket at 136 clicks. Jadeja uses his wrists and hits it to long on for another single. Smith continues to be expensive, 12 from this over!
11.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Pandya knocks it down to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide again, Bit pacy this time and Pandya slashes at it. However, he misses this time.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! What a shot! This is short and outside off. Pandya stays still and slams it over deep extra-cover for a biggie. Pandya is in the form of his life at the moment and India need him to bat till the end here.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Jadeja guides it to third man for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Wayward stuff from Smith! He bowls it short and way down the leg side. Devon Thomas behind the stumps dives to his left and gets a hand to it. He slows the pace of the ball as the ball deflects towards fine leg. A bye taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Jadeja cuts it to point. The fielder there dives and stops it. Just a single taken.
Odean Smith is back on. Two overs for 21 runs so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) TURN AND BOUNCE! This is nicely tossed up on middle, inviting the drive from the batter. Pandya obliges and goes for the drive but gets beaten on his outside edge by the sharp turn. The keeper cannot collect it properly as he gets hit on his chest. If he had collected it properly it would have been interesting as Pandya's back leg was in the air for a bit.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hardik Pandya guides it to point.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and on off, Hardik Pandya stays back and slaps it towards deep mid-wicket. A fumble there by Powell and the batter comes back for the second.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Hardik Pandya defends it of his outer part to the off side.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, Jadeja tries to sweep it to the leg side but gets a top edge over the keeper. They cross.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wonderful use of the feet by Jadeja. This is tossed up on off, Ravindra Jadeja dances down the track and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 111/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.