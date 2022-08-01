West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India starts by saying that the first game was quite pleasing. It was not the easiest of the pitch but they managed to stuck to their plan. Mentions they want the guys to bat anywhere. T20 cricket is a different form of cricket and aims that the boys are flexible enough but cenrtain players are meant for certain roles and they need to focus on that. Adds, with the wind blowing across heavily they wanted to try an extra pacer. Hence Avesh Khan comes in for Ravi Bishnoi. Ends by saying it is very unfortunate for Bishnoi to miss out.
Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies, says that they will bowl first. He says that the wicket looks really nice and they will look to chase down the total. He adds that they will look to improve from the last game and execute their plans better in this one. He says that it's a new ground and new conditions and they will look to play according to it. He ends by saying Keemo Paul and Shamarh Brooks are out and Brandon King and Devon Thomas replaces them.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan (In place of Ravi Bishnoi).
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas (In place of Keemo Paul), Brandon King (In place of Shamarh Brooks), Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Nicholas Pooran. West Indies have elected to BOWL first.
As we wait for the action to unfold, let's just try to figure out the team combination India might go with in today's game. The usual cricketing nous says that after a comfortable win in the first game, India will field an unchanged XI. However, will they open with SKY alongside Rohit Sharma again? Or will they go back to Pant who was opening with Rohit in England? Another option will be to replace Pant with either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson. Kishan has done quite well in the opportunities he has got so far while we all know what Sanju Samson can bring to the table. Indian team selection nowadays has become quite fascinating and we should probably stop with the discussion as this discussion can get endless and we are still not into the middle order and bowling department. We shall probably just wait for the toss and figure out what Rohit Sharma and team management decide. Toss is just a few minutes away…
