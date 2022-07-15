No one can dispute the fact that Ravi Shastri is a man made for the camera. His confidence and poise was worth watching when he had appeared for an advertisement for Cred in the recent past. And the former India cricketer and head coach is back in a latest ad, this time for digital streaming platform Fancode.

The streaming platform shared two advertisements featuring Shastri on its Twitter handle. In the video Shastri can be seen promoting the India vs West Indies series, which will be streamed on Fancode.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their tour of West Indies, starting July 22nd.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team as several senior players have been rested from the 50-overs series including captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit though will be back for the T20Is.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was rested from the ODIs and has not been included in the team for the T20Is also.