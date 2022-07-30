Team India got off to a winning start in the first T20I against West Indies as the Rohit Sharma-led side displayed an all-round performance to register a comprehensive 68-run win. Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik got among the runs to help India post 190 runs on the board and then the bowlers did a collective job to reduce West Indies to 122/8. Shreyas Iyer came up with a brilliant piece of fielding in the fifth over of the innings and this effort denied Nicholas Pooran a six off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

On the first ball of the fifth over, Pooran decided to get on the attack against Ashwin and he came down the track and lofted the ball in the air. Iyer, positioned at deep mid-wicket fence lept acrobatically to his right, to take the catch but his right-leg was just millimetres from the fence.

So, Iyer decided to throw the ball back into the playing area, and West Indies had to settle for just two runs.

India captain Rohit Sharma was in fine touch in the first T20I against West Indies and he went on to play a knock of 64 runs off just 44 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes. Along the course of this innings, Rohit surpassed New Zealand batter Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in men's T20Is

Talking about the first T20I between India and West Indies, the former batted first and posted 190/6 in 20 overs. Rohit played a 64-run knock, while Dinesh Karthik played an unbeaten 41-run knock off just 19 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes.

With the ball in hand, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi returned with two wickets each as India registered a 68-run win after reducing West Indies to 122/8 in 20 overs.