Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. The hosts thrashed the Men in Blue to level the series 1-1 after claiming a victory by five wickets at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Obed McCoy was the star for West Indies as he scalped six wickets and restricted Team India to just a mere total of 138. In return, the Men in Maroon chased down the target with four balls and five wickets in hand. It will be interesting to see whether the visitors make any changes to their Playing XI or not.

When will the India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, August 2.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will be streamed on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)