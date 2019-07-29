 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Ravi Shastri Dismisses Reports Of "Players Wives Fighting" With A Cheeky Response

Updated: 29 July 2019 20:55 IST

Ravi Shastri's cheeky response to the reporter left many, including Virat Kohli chuckling during the press conference.

Ravi Shastri Dismisses Reports Of "Players Wives Fighting" With A Cheeky Response
Ravi Shastri was present in the pre-departure press conference. © AFP

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli dismissed all the rumours surrounding the Team India camp ahead of the Windies tour, including the reports of players wives fighting. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri interrupted Virat Kohli to answer the question which was originally pointed towards him during the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai and said, "Very soon you will read also wives batting and bowling, then what do you want me to do?". Shastri's cheeky response to the reporter left many, including Kohli chuckling during the press conference.

Kohli then stepped in with his opinion and said, the reports are "baffling". The 30-year-old also said, he has read a few of the reports and finds it absolutely ridiculous.

"In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli said.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," he added.

Apart from dismissing the rumours, Shastri also said that there is no nonsense in the team. He also clearly highlighted that no individual is greater than the team.

India are slated to play a month-long full tour (T20Is, ODIs and Tests) against Windies, starting from August 3 in the United States.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India are slated to play a month-long full tour against the West Indies
  • Kohli then stepped in and said the reports are baffling
  • Shastri also said that there is no nonsense in the team
Related Articles
Happy If Ravi Shastri Continues As India Coach, Says Virat Kohli
Happy If Ravi Shastri Continues As India Coach, Says Virat Kohli
"Feeding Off Lies": Virat Kohli Dismisses Rumours Of Rift With Rohit Sharma
"Feeding Off Lies": Virat Kohli Dismisses Rumours Of Rift With Rohit Sharma
Sunil Gavaskar Questions Virat Kohli
Sunil Gavaskar Questions Virat Kohli's Position As Skipper Post World Cup 2019
India Will Be Fancying Their Chances In World Test Championship: Virat Kohli
India Will Be Fancying Their Chances In World Test Championship: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Excludes Himself From 7 "Stronger" Cricketers Who Could Play Kabaddi
Virat Kohli Excludes Himself From 7 "Stronger" Cricketers Who Could Play Kabaddi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.